Empress Of – Femenine

Empress Of shares her latest single “Femenine.” The song comes alongside a music video directed and choreographed by Ryan Heffington (Emmy for work on Euphoria, MTV VMA for Sia’s “Chandelier”), featuring a sweaty dance party to the pulsing, Nick Sylvester produced track. The song serves as another preview of the Honduran-American artist’s upcoming studio album and is the first Spanish-language track dropping from the project.

Empress Of shares about filming the video, “Was a dream to work with Ryan. No one moves like him and no one sees through a camera like him. Legend is an understatement and I loved working in this fever dream fantasy with him.”

Empress Of executive produced all of the songs on her forthcoming project and was inspired by vocal music — infusing each track with layers of her voice. Her vocals became the drum beats, the bass and the keyboard lines, with ASMR breathing surfacing throughout the album.

