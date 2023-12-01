Devon Ross – Oxford Gardens

Today, actress/model — and, now — musician Devon Ross has announced her debut EP Oxford Gardens due out February 16 via Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) and Eva Moore’s The Daydream Library Series.

Alongside this announcement, she has shared her latest single, “Killer.”

Featuring a sultry vocal reminiscent of Patti Smith and a thrashing, guitar driven instrumental a-la Television, the track harkens to classic proto-punk recordings. The release comes as Ross prepares for her very first concert, opening for The Thurston Moore Group at London’s legendary 100 CLUB on December 13, 2023.

Devon Ross is finally debuting her first recordings on the forthcoming Oxford Gardens EP. The EP was recorded in Paris and mixed & mastered at Abbey Road Studios in London and set for international release the week of St. Valentine’s Day in February 2024 on Thurston & Eva Moore’s indie record label, The Daydream Library Series, distributed by CARGO.

