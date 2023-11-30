Rubi Rose – Cherry

Rubi Rose (Mogul Vision/Interscope Records) is letting fans know there’s nothing sweet going on with her latest single, “Cherry.” The fiery record finds the Kentucky native establishing her dominance over her peers and flexing her success in the rap game.

“I ain’t talkin’ bout no groceries its green up in my bag (my bag) / And you see that n*gga close to me that gun be by his flag / I got n*ggas that was over me that’s tryna double back (I’m straight) / Hoe be careful how you talk to me, cause you can’t take it back,” Rose raps over hard-hitting production by Lawson, Bl$$d, $aint Vincent, and ethanscott.

In addition to the new single, Rose is wrapping up as an opener for Sexyy Red on her cross-country Hood Hottest Princess tour this week in San Francisco. Red and Rose’s nationwide trek had already made electrifying stops in Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Los Angeles, and more. Rose also performed a pair of shows in Los Angeles recently, where she brought out OhGeesy, Kalan. Frfr, and streamer N3on. Clips with N3On when viral across Instagram and Twitter.

#therubirose

