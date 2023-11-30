Mouths of Babes – World Brand New

Mouths of Babes’ new video, “World Brand New,” is a clear visual portrayal of the joy and love that runs throughout their recently released album of the same name. A hook-heavy ode to the lost analog joys of the world, the title track was written during lockdown, when the married duo Ty Greenstein (of Girlyman) and Ingrid Elizabeth (of Coyote Grace) had to shelter-in-place in a tiny one-bedroom apartment in Berkeley, CA after years of constant touring.

“To our surprise, being forced to stay home was a relief,” Greenstein says. “For the first time, the whole world prioritized rest and safety. We found ourselves delighting in simple activities: listening to records, hanging out with dogs, taking walks, playing guitars. The slower pace of life made total sense to us both and reminded us of parts of ourselves and of life that we missed. With this video, we wanted to capture that feeling of just being humans without a lot of expectations and enjoying the analog joys of the world. Fortunately, we had a complete blast making the video with (videographer) Skyler Jenkins, so all the shots of us cracking up and making googly eyes at each other are 100% authentic.”

Greenstein goes on to explain that they felt the video needed a dog to be complete, but sadly, the couple’s dog passed away last year. “We borrowed Skyler’s sweet senior pup, July, and she did a bangup job! Her slow, chill energy was perfect for the vibe of ‘World Brand New’ and we were fine with her stealing the show.”

