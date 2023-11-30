Donna Amini – Other People

Sydney’s Donna Amini has just released her phenomenal second studio album, Other People.

The release of Other People demonstrates a beautiful evolution of Amini’s style as a songwriter. As she charts course for the embrace of a new creative era, this is the type of album to reposition her clear and proven songwriting skills in front of audiences new and long-standing alike.

An album about behaviour and the human condition, Other People outlines a unique set of observations and perspectives. Amini is wonderfully experimental with her lyricism, exhibiting an incredible ability to take her audience from light to dark in a heartbeat, and then back again. At times, her writing is detailed and vivid in nature; at others, it is playful, minimal, and almost childlike, diverting more attention towards the instrumental aspect of the song. In both spaces, though, she never fails to capture something poetically visceral, in a way that is sure to linger in any listener’s mind.

“The title ‘Other People’ relates to the false idea that we are somehow separate from others. And how questioning other peoples’ behaviour, is really holding up a mirror to our own. The entire album is an abstract presentation of how we look at the world through the lens of our own personal culture and traumas. But as a body of work, I’d say it’s a collection of songs that are cutting, full and direct.” DONNA AMINI

The sonic nature of the record finds a stunning balance between hard-hitting percussion, enchanting raspy vocals, and Amini’s signature 90s-alt-rock style guitar fuzz. Along with Amini’s own skilful musicianship, the album features instrumentation from Nick Collerson (drums), Jon Zion (bass), Tobias Priddle (bass – ‘Love Me’, ‘Ghost’), Scott Leishman (bass, ‘Hell’) and Wade Keighran (bass, ‘Big Machine’). Also featured on the track ‘Bowie’, is instrumentalist Glenn Sarangapany (Birds of Tokyo).

“The process was a long one. I first recorded the album live with a full band in 2017, but didn’t feel that the result was close to what I had envisaged the work to sound like. So I started again, recording all the guitar and drum parts at home and replacing them later at a studio.

“After that it was a matter of filling the songs out with synths, effects, solos and bass parts. And of course the vocals all had to be recorded in a clean studio environment. The process of recording this album was similar to my first album. The songs were built up and moulded over time. It took a long while, but I didn’t stop working on them till they sounded exactly how I imagined them to. “ DONNA AMINI

