Rlyblonde – Your Angel

rlyblonde – the project of Brooklyn-based multidisciplinary artist Carina Allen – reveals her new single/video, “Your Angel,” out on all streaming platforms today. “Your Angel” is rlyblonde’s first new single since her momentous debut EP, Fantasy, released earlier this year.

As the saying goes, ‘hell hath no fury like a woman scorned,’ and rlyblonde proves that with her new single. It’s a cathartic release of anger packaged into an anthemic alt-rock banger, leaning into the trope of

“Creating music, for me, was always something fueled partially by anger; an anger at my life not being what I wanted, of being jealous of people around me, of feeling trapped or stuck,” she says. “So this song really sums up all of those angry, rebellious, teen feelings, while also tapping into something a bit darker— what it really feels like to have a trauma response to someone or something, and what to do with those complicated feelings.”

“Your Angel” is released with an accompanying visualizer that’s in-step with the song’s dark, brooding energy. The visualizer was produced by rlyblonde’s own production company, HOT CREATIVE (@rlyhotcreative). Handling the production and direction of all of her own videos, rlyblonde creates an all-encompassing visual world that compliments the music. “It’s one of the most important parts of the whole project,” she says.

After years of being the go-to photographer, videographer and creative director for New York’s favorite indie acts, rlyblonde stepped into the spotlight earlier this year with her debut EP, Fantasy.

