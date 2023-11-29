Raegan – Coins

Today, New York-based queer alt-pop trailblazer RAEGAN returns with an impressive and empowering new offering, “COINS.” The track is accompanied by a music video that serves as a symbolic representation of RAEGAN’s journey and making her dreams a reality.

“COINS” immediately reels listeners in as it opens with the distinct sound of a coin drop. Entirely written and produced by RAEGAN, the track embodies an upbeat and unique energy, armed with a strong bassline and a pop-infused sound. The song radiates self-assuredness and determination, and its music video echoes this sentiment, depicting RAEGAN’s growth and evolution: from being a young dreamer, to a teenager who manifested those dreams, and, finally, to an adult who works tirelessly to actualize them. Playing on that theme, the video metaphorically portrays the process of planting a seed and watching it grow, symbolizing the uplifting and intentional pursuit of RAEGAN’s journey.

When asked about the single, RAEGAN shared, “I wrote ‘COINS’ about my unshakable self-belief and confidence in the success I knew I would achieve from a very young age. This song reflects my journey of manifesting my dreams, working hard to achieve my goals, and manifesting my own reality. As I faced negativity and doubt from others, I persevered. I want this song to inspire happiness and a sense of hope for the future, encouraging listeners to pursue their dreams and work diligently to achieve their goals.”

#raegancomplex

