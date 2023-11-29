Cobra Spell – Warrior From Hell

Femme sleaze rockers COBRA SPELL can’t get enough! Today, they unleash their third and final single before their eagerly awaited debut album, 666, drops this Friday, December 1, 2023 via Napalm Records.

The new single, entitled “Warrior From Hell”, mesmerizes with melodies and absorbing drum patterns are topped off by raspy rock ‘n’ roll vocals on this W.A.S.P.-inspired anthem of runaways and rebels. It comes with another beguiling music video.

COBRA SPELL on “Warrior From Hell”:

“This song is a true rock and roll banger! Apt for the very wildest souls, the ones with an untamed spirit. It’s a manifestation of individuality and rebellion. Get in touch with your evil alter ego and unleash that warrior from hell!”

COBRA SPELL live:

23.03.2024 DE – Siegen / Kulturhaus Lÿz

23.04.2024 ES – Barcelona / Sala Upload

24.04.2024 ES – Zaragoza / Sala Utopía

25.04.2024 ES – Valencia / Sala Peter Rock

26.04.2024 ES – Madrid / Sala Rockville

27.04.2024 ES – Valladolid / Sala Porta Caeli

28.04.2024 ES – Oviedo / Sala Gong

29.04.2024 ES – Santander / Sala Rock Beer the New

30.04.2024 ES – Bilbao / Sala Rocket

11.05.2024 DE – Heidering-Wittstock / Metal-Power Festival-Openair

