Chelsea Wolfe – Tunnel Lights

Today, Chelsea Wolfe presents her new single, “Tunnel Lights,” off upcoming album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, out February 9th, 2024 on Loma Vista. “Tunnel Lights” conjures up a late-night Twin Peaks feel until it cracks open into a swirl of analog and electric waves. As Wolfe explains, “‘Tunnel Lights’ is about actually living instead of just ‘getting by.’ It’s about waking up to the fact that you’ve been languishing in the dark and it’s time to start taking steps towards the lights that’ll guide you out of the tunnel-cave.”

The “Tunnel Lights” video presents Wolfe collaborating once again with director George Gallardo Kattah and was also filmed in Colombia. Wolfe comments: “The ‘Tunnel Lights’ video is a contemplative wander through possibility, grief, and wonder, represented by the carrying of a mysterious egg through the mystical landscapes of the Colombian páramo, inspired by the energy and flora of the mountains themselves. Starling murmurations act as both guide and coven as emotions become unfrozen.”

Gallardo Kattah adds, “‘Tunnel Lights’ is a love letter to my country and my team. Being able to pull off something like this in this ecosystem required for many things to line up, both by chance and by hard work. In very simple terms, the video is a portrait of Chelsea looking and reaching out to herself.”

Chelsea Wolfe Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb. 27 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. March 1 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. March 2 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

Sun. March 3 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Tue. March 5 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Wed. March 6 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. March 8 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Sat. March 9 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sun. March 10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

Tue. March 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Wed. March 13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Fri. March 15 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sat. March 16 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Sun. March 17 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Tue. March 19 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Wed. March 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theatre

Fri. March 22 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

Sat. March 23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. March 25 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theater

Tue. March 26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater

Wed. March 27 – Portland, OR @ The Roseland Ballroom

Fri. March 29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

Thu. April 18 – Tilburg, NL @ Roadburn Festival

Sun. April 21 – London, UK @ Heaven

Wed. May 29 – Sun. June 2 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Tue. June 27 – Sun. June 30 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest

