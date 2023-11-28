Another Sky – Beach Day

Another Sky are excited to announce their new album Beach Day, due for release on 1st March 2024 via Fiction / Virgin Music Group. The band have spent the last few months teasing today’s announcement with a series of hard- hitting and exciting comeback singles.

Today’s announcement is accompanied by a brand-new track which does not appear on Beach Day, ‘Aimee Caught A Moth’.

Explaining this decision, vocalist and lyricist Catrin Vincent says –

“We weren’t sure exactly how to announce the record. It felt like it needed more than words. And we’ve already released plenty of songs from it. So we gift to you a B-side, “Aimee Caught A Moth”. This was one of the songs that fell through the net but one we still love.

It’s a very literal song written in the depths of lockdown, when my flatmate Aimee caught and released a moth from a cobweb. It felt incredibly significant and songworthy. Aimee is an incredible person and deserves a song.”

Discussing Beach Day, Catrin adds

“We thought we’d finished our second record back in 2019 when we released I Slept On The Floor. But time is a complicated beast. And in the depths of lockdown, a completely new vision arose, one that we all knew we needed to follow instead.

That vision was Beach Day. It’s a story about moving through personal winters and finding the light. It’s about acknowledging your whole self; your shadow side, your anger, your sadness… and learning to love those parts of yourself in order to move through it. We hope you can hear the beginnings of transformation in it.”

