Kali Uchis & KAROL G – Labios Mordidos

Global superstars and fellow Colombians Kali Uchis and Karol G unveil a new collaboration, “Labios Mordidos,” alongside a video.

Kali and Karol—two of the most-streamed women in music today—have become friends in recent years, bonding over their shared Colombian roots and first collaborating on “ME TENGO QUE IR” from Karol’s Mañana Sera Bonita (Bichota Season) earlier this year.

“I’m so excited for the Kuchis to finally have one of my favorite songs on Orquídeas with one of my favorite artists, Karol,” Uchis says. “I hope this brings everyone lots of holiday cheer and you make plenty of memories going into the new year with this song!”

“Labios Mordidos” is taken from Kali’s fourth LP and second Spanish-language album, Orquídeas, set for release January 12, 2024.

#kaliuchis #karolg