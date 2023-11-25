Imogen Clark – Not Christmas Here

AIR-nominated artist Imogen Clark releases “Not Christmas Here,” upholding her traditions of releasing an original standalone Christmas single each year. Showcasing her unique take on the holiday season, the song was written with legendary troubadour Steve Poltz and recorded at Peter Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville with a cast of A-list Music City players earlier this year.

Anticipating a move to the U.S. next year, Imogen will spend her first holiday in a new country (and new hemisphere!!) away from family, a relatable experience for many. “This song is me projecting ahead to how I’ll feel on my first Christmas living in America, without my family close by, and without all the trappings of an Australian Christmas – the sweltering heat, seafood dinners and white wine.”

“I went to the US to write and record earlier this year, and while I was there, I decided this was my last visit and the next time I came back would be me moving there” Imogen recalls. “I was so excited but also overwhelmed and terrified about moving to the other end of the Earth. I thought of my Aussie Christmases, visiting my family home in Western Sydney and taking stock of what I’ve learned, achieved and overcome in the last twelve months. This song is me projecting ahead to how I’ll feel on my first Christmas living in America, without my family close by, and without all the trappings of an Australian Christmas – the sweltering heat, seafood dinners and white wine.”

“It was so much fun writing this song with Imogen,” says Steve Poltz. “She’s a great collaborator and a wonderful songsmith with great instincts. It put us in the Christmas spirit while we were smack dab in the middle of a heatwave in Nashville!”

#imogenclark