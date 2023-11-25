Videos

Caress – Night Call

Alex Teitz 0 Comments , , ,

Caress by Ashley Alvarez

Caress releases her debut album Night Call. The LP was written and produced by Caress aka Tara Jane and is out on Negative Gain Productions.

Night Call

Caress says: “For the album ‘Night Call’ I wanted to explore different themes of being drawn to the dark. Each song on the album explores a unique subject of interest: heartbroken love spells, cold city nights, obsession, destruction, vampires and my relationship with myself and experiences as a queer woman.

For the production, I used a variety of synths mainly my vintage 80’s Korg Poly-800 and Casio CZ-101 which created this cohesive 80’s synth inspired sound. I wrote and recorded all of the songs in my old apartment called ‘The Dungeon’ where I had only one barred window in this little loft in Echo Park with these crazy high ceilings and my home studio was built underneath the loft bed where I tracked and recorded everything in this super confined space.”

Of the title track: “The song ‘Night Call’ was inspired by a lust for the night, love spells and sensuality. I imagine my vocals were meant to sound like an ex dead lover’s voice haunting a city tunnel. It’s actually my favorite to perform live. I exclusively used my Casio CZ-101 for all of the synths, to get this more playful 80’s vintage sound. Because of the elusiveness, energy and call to darkness of the song, I felt ‘Night Call’ embodied the themes of my upcoming full length album and it inspired the title: ‘Night Call’.” 

#sheiscaress

You May Also Like

new releases

New Releases – November 2023

David Barber 0

Lia Lia – Night Call

Alex Teitz 0
Bestial Mouths

Bestial Mouths – Vast Murmur

Alex Teitz 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *