Caress – Night Call

Caress releases her debut album Night Call. The LP was written and produced by Caress aka Tara Jane and is out on Negative Gain Productions.

Caress says: “For the album ‘Night Call’ I wanted to explore different themes of being drawn to the dark. Each song on the album explores a unique subject of interest: heartbroken love spells, cold city nights, obsession, destruction, vampires and my relationship with myself and experiences as a queer woman.

For the production, I used a variety of synths mainly my vintage 80’s Korg Poly-800 and Casio CZ-101 which created this cohesive 80’s synth inspired sound. I wrote and recorded all of the songs in my old apartment called ‘The Dungeon’ where I had only one barred window in this little loft in Echo Park with these crazy high ceilings and my home studio was built underneath the loft bed where I tracked and recorded everything in this super confined space.”

Of the title track: “The song ‘Night Call’ was inspired by a lust for the night, love spells and sensuality. I imagine my vocals were meant to sound like an ex dead lover’s voice haunting a city tunnel. It’s actually my favorite to perform live. I exclusively used my Casio CZ-101 for all of the synths, to get this more playful 80’s vintage sound. Because of the elusiveness, energy and call to darkness of the song, I felt ‘Night Call’ embodied the themes of my upcoming full length album and it inspired the title: ‘Night Call’.”

