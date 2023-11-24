TC Cross – Holiday

Legendary Hard Rock/Metal Artist TC Cross releases heart pumping rager “Holiday.” Santa Claus is coming to kill.

Hailing from the vibrant music scene of Long Island, TC Kross stands tall as a dynamic force in the realms of metal and hard rock. A triple threat as a singer, songwriter, and guitarist, TC Kross commands attention with her magnetic stage presence and a vocal prowess that ignites a surge of energy through the veins of her audience.

Her music is a seismic fusion of heavy rock and metal, characterized by bone-crushing riffs, thunderous beats, and melodies that hook into your psyche, causing heads to bob involuntarily. What sets TC Kross apart is her knack for infusing her music with relatable, authentic lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners, forging a bond that transcends mere entertainment.

TC Kross’s musical journey has been one of relentless dedication and unwavering passion. With CDs unleashed worldwide and extensive tours under her belt, she has left an indelible mark on the global rock circuit. Her commitment to her craft is boundless, fueled by an unyielding determination to create, innovate, and share her artistry with the world.

