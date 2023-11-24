Shining Phoenix – Inside Us

Constantly feeling inspired by her struggles and life, Shining Phoenix releases her brand-new album ‘Inside Us’ across all streaming platforms.

Full of emotion, ‘Inside Us’ is a journey of oneself that delves into lots of reflection alongside, fear, disgust, joy, love, shame, sadness, surprise and anger. Putting pen to paper, Shining Phoenix whose real name is Laura Vischer puts every ounce of energy into getting her feelings across to the world. Suffering from Multiple sclerosis – a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, she feels it is her life mission to raise awareness; which is through musical expression and creativity. “I understand illness as a message from the soul that speaks through our body, as we like to ignore our soul. Body and soul speak to and show us where healing is needed.”

The album spars as a journey that hops through love, trauma, fear and shame through sensitive lyricism. Although ‘Inside Us’ takes us on a truthful journey, Shining Phoenix shows what she is all about by twisting many genres together such as pop and rock – it moulds effortlessly with her message.

The album sparkles with spirituality and healing – speaking on the body of work, Shining Phoenix commented: “When you are confronted with a medically incurable disease, as I was, you begin to look for alternatives. At some point, in my case right after receiving the diagnosis, you come to look for the solution within yourself instead of depending on a doctor/healer/therapist/medication. You start asking questions and analyzing yourself. Of course, this is a process to find out what is really behind it and for the vast majority it takes several years, maybe even the whole life. Because today we are so far away from our bodies and our feelings. We also have umpteen offers to distract us from our introspection. This is simply the spirit of our times, we don’t need to demonize it, but it takes longer until we find ourselves again. In addition, working on ourselves is often painful and exhausting, and a distraction seems much more welcome. But in the end, it doesn’t get us anywhere, it just distracts us, and delays the whole process. You realize this quite starkly when you are confronted with your illness every day and can no longer escape it.”

#shiningphoenixofficial