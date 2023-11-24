Memphis LK – True Love and Its Consequences

Idiosyncratic producer and DJ Memphis LK releases her second EP of the year titled True Love And Its Consequences via Dot Dash / Remote Control Records, a true lesson in beat-making set to cement her at the forefront of Australia’s dance scene.

The addictive focus track ‘Black and Blue’ leads the omnibus which offers an angelic soundscape that dissolves into her signature driving beat paired with her most unique production yet, utilising space and classic piano elements with euphoric electronic elements.

True Love and Its Consequences sees Memphis LK at her most concise and developed, sitting comfortably at the intersection of underground club and bubbly pop music. Conceptualised between the UK and Australia, True Love and Its Consequences is Memphis’ second EP for the year, channeling pure feeling and boisterous fun over five tracks of emotive dance music ranging from the introspection of Burial to the brightness of Charli XCX. That sense of instant euphoria is abundant on ‘Closer To You’, a true love ballad echoing the nostalgia of dance music from the early 2000s. The duality of love is expressed in full through the duality of Memphis LK, her artistry communicating a range of feeling through her unique approach to music.

As a producer, songwriter, vocalist, and DJ, Memphis’ approach echoes the bedroom pop sentiment of the 2010s with an intentional dance spin, a DIY artist in full control. Memphis is part of a diverse new wave of pop artistry, inspiring those around them and the next generation with artistic agility and plurality. She seeks to elevate femme voices like her own, who deserve to be seen for all that they are without being boxed in as women in dance music often are.

