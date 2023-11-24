Eden Rain – But I’m Alright Now

Today marks the highly anticipated release of Eden Rain’s second EP ‘But I’m Alright Now’– a gleaming 5 track project that invites you into the vibrant, thought-provoking, creative mind of this budding London based singer-songwriter.

Speaking on the the makeup of the EP, Eden shares:

“There is a joke that my dad always makes about a parrot. It’s a stupid joke that doesn’t make sense but the joke is -’I used to be a parrot but I’m alright now’. And you repeat that over and over … just like a parrot repeating that phrase ..?. Growing up I never actually understood the joke but I went along with it. I remember being in a session earlier this year and suddenly understanding it and calling my dad so excited to tell him.”

“I think a lot about that phrase ‘but I’m alright now’ a lot. It reminds me of faking it until you make it and trying to convince everyone that you’re doing better and in a different place. I called the EP ‘but I’m alright now’ because it’s about making peace with the past. Most of the songs on the were written about chaotic events, difficult situations and times where I’ve felt out of control. Part of the EP is me making peace with these things and trying to show others and myself that I’m different and moved on. That I’m not just defined by a combination of bad things that have happened to me. Proud and pleased to say that on a good day, I think I actually am ‘alright now’. The parrot joke is still a really bad joke though.”

#edenintherain