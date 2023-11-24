Ashlie Skye – Laundry

Today, self-produced singer-songwriter Ashlie Skye returns with a stunning new single titled ‘Laundry’, which finds her pouring her heart out as she attempts to navigate the treacherous maze that is finding love and subsequently losing yourself.

“Laundry is a twisted vow to a lover, to do or say anything to keep them close”, explains Ashlie. She wrote this song about self-destruction. It is about stopping herself from poisoning a great love out of the fear of losing it. She writes it as a reminder that good people can lie and cheat instead of facing a dying love.

