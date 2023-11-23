Tig – Gingerbread House

Naarm-based songwriter Tig reveals an endearing vulnerability with her second single ‘Gingerbread House.’ Following her debut single ‘Too Late Heartbreak’ – a playful anti-love song which premiered on Pilerats – Tig now shares ‘Gingerbread House’ a deeply personal post-break-up reflection and the next taste of her forthcoming debut EP Inside Voices set for release on Thursday 1 February 2024. Written with the unfiltered honesty of a letter never intended to be seen, ‘Gingerbread House’ is released alongside a stripped back live performance video that captures the intimacy of this confessional song.

Exposing what feels like a diary-worthy secret, ‘Gingerbread House’ has taken on a life of its own; ‘I wrote this song as a form of letting go, it was never meant to exist permanently. But when I performed it live, people started sharing their own stories with me after the show. I realised the song was healing not just for me, and that was really special’ says Tig. Released through AWAL, written and recorded in Tig’s home, and co-produced and mixed by Jono Steer at Dare Studios, ‘Gingerbread House’ follows a climactic build with Tig’s developing lyrical narrative amplified by a cinematic string section arranged by Ainslie Wills, and the passionate percussion of Holly Thomas (Quivers, Husky).

‘Gingerbread House’ is about being out of your depth and not knowing how to get back. It’s shattering the rose coloured glasses and experiencing the things you don’t see in movies and magazines.’ – Tig

