Liz Cass – Map of A Human Heart

Liz Cass has released her thought-provoking new single ‘Map Of A Human Heart’.

She will donate the royalties from the release to Medical Aid for Palestinians – https://www.map.org.uk/

The emotive, introspective synth-pop track explores the personality traits that cause us to triumph or struggle respectively and the strength of the human psyche that enables us to bounce back.

“I wrote this song about the feeling of being misunderstood and personal ups and downs that have been sharply put into perspective by the harrowing scenes we are bearing witness to in Palestine,” Liz says. “In any kind of conflict, there are reasons why the opposing sides have reached a certain point. I imagine a map of the human heart – one we could share that reveals the terrain of each sides experience. In the end we are all human beings trying to be happy and at peace. We must try to understand each other to be able to move forward and resolve conflict at any level.”

‘Map Of A Human Heart’ is the second single to be taken from Liz’s forthcoming album of the same name due for release in 2024.

