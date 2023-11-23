Emi Wide & Jaydev – Feels

‘Feels’ encapsulates the sound of an era when R&B, pop and rap were shamelessly intertwined. When the likes of Kanye West & Estelle, Nelly Furtado & Timbaland and Gwen Stefani & Pharrell delivered the hottest soundtracks to the charts and parties.

Now EMI WIDE & Jaydev bring the style and vibe into 2023 with a track that combines hot R&B hooks with sharp rap-bars, while a flirty ‘do-do-do’ theme is bound to make ‘Feels’ an instant earworm. It’s the sound of EMI WIDE and Jaydev combining what they do best and a song about the flaws of miscommunication in a modern world.

“‘Feels’ is about the longing and frustrations that can easily arise in a relationship in 2023; a time when it’s never been easier to communicate with each other – and yet it can often be extremely difficult, even though you may ultimately want the same thing,” EMI WIDE says while Jaydev continues: “It’s so easy to misunderstand each other. ‘Feels’ depicts how, even in the most challenging moments of love, there’s always a way back to each other if you’re willing to give it a try.”

EMI WIDE and Jaydev first crossed paths back in 2017, and since then, they’ve both been busy writing and releasing music. ‘Feels’ marks an inevitable collaboration – the result of a long-standing friendship.

