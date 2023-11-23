Dulcie – Sore Loser

Fresh off the back of captivating showcases at SXSW Sydney, as well as arena shows alongside Ocean Alley, Australia’s emerging indie-pop angels Dulcie have returned with their new single ‘Sore Loser’. A track sonically aligned with the change from winter to spring, it explores the desire to move onwards & upwards at the end of an unhealthy relationship. ‘Sore Loser’ champions allowing yourself to feel joy without internal negativity, growing from the experience and blossoming into a more refined version of yourself.

“Sore Loser’ is about letting go and moving on from unhealthy relationships in your life. It’s about allowing yourself to grow and experience the things that bring you joy without negativity and toxicity bringing you down!”

Dulcie

“We were over in Brisbane for BIGSOUND last year and met with Aidan Hogg to do a co-writing session. Ash had a list of lyrics on her phone and the words ‘Sore Loser’ stuck out to us as something we could play around with. We started by forming the chorus idea and worked backwards from there. The song went through a process of refinement in the coming months – we tried different bridge and arrangement ideas before taking it into the studio with Konstantin Kersting who really brought out the playful and light hearted energy we wanted to portray.” Dulcie

#dulcietheband