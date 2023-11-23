Charm of Finches – Atlantis

Charm of Finches are Melbourne-based sisters Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes, and today share their moody new track ‘Atlantis’ – a slow sway that dives deep into an emotional underwater landscape, enlaced with the duo’s signature blood harmonies, captivating lyricism and cinematic production.

After touring extensively in UK/Europe and Canada in 2022/23, the duo recorded in the woods of rural Nova Scotia, Canada during the depths of winter with acclaimed Canadian producer Daniel Ledwell. The track is accompanied by a captivating music video filmed on a frozen lake just outside the recording studio they were bunkered down in for a month recording.

“Atlantis is a place to retreat to when overcome by intense emotions. We’ve witnessed friends we care about sinking into dark places, like being underwater. Water has always been a recurring motif in our music to express the fluidity and intensity of feeling.”

– Charm of Finches

Charm of Finches join innovative alternative label Spunk! Records among alumni of luminaries like Sufjan Stevens, Adrianne Lenker, The Middle East and Aldous Harding. They’re also excited to announce that they are joining the roster of Melbourne-based boutique booking agency Four Tone Artists for Australia and New Zealand.

#charmoffinchesband