Reneé Rapp ft Coco Jones – Tummy Hurts (Remix)

Today, critically acclaimed multi-hyphenate Reneé Rapp unveils the official music video for “Tummy Hurts” remix ft. Coco Jones – one of the four new songs off recently released Snow Angel (Deluxe) album. This new iteration of “Tummy Hurts” takes Rapp’s original concept deeper with the addition of Jones’ soulful talent, driving home the song’s heartbreaking underpinnings. Directed by Cole Santiago, the cinematic video finds Rapp and Jones singing amongst a cluster of mannequin-like men, before eventually finishing out the song together, alone.

