Melanie Martinez – Evil & New Tour Dates

Multiplatinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has shared the official visualizer to her new single, “EVIL,” premiering today.

In addition, due to high demand Martinez announced a number of additional dates to her upcoming North American arena run, The Trilogy Tour. Newly announced dates include a 2nd show at New York, NY’s Madison Square Garden (June 6), Anaheim, CA’s HONDA Center (June 27), Tampa, FL’s Amalie Arena (June 18), Sunrise, FL’s Amerant Bank Arena (June 19), Fort Worth, TX’s Dickies Arena (June 22), San Antonio, TX’s Frost Bank Center (June 23), and Phoenix, AZ’s Footprint Center (June 25). Presale tickets for 6 of the newly added shows will be available starting today at 9am PT/12 noon ET, with general ticket sales commencing on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets for the 2nd Madison Square Garden show are on sale now. For details, please see www.thetrilogytour.com.

MELANIE MARTINEZ

THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024

NOVEMBER 2023

22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette

28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024

1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *

19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *

22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *

23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center *

25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *

27 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center *

* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES

