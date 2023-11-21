Melanie Martinez – Evil & New Tour Dates
Multiplatinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has shared the official visualizer to her new single, “EVIL,” premiering today.
In addition, due to high demand Martinez announced a number of additional dates to her upcoming North American arena run, The Trilogy Tour. Newly announced dates include a 2nd show at New York, NY’s Madison Square Garden (June 6), Anaheim, CA’s HONDA Center (June 27), Tampa, FL’s Amalie Arena (June 18), Sunrise, FL’s Amerant Bank Arena (June 19), Fort Worth, TX’s Dickies Arena (June 22), San Antonio, TX’s Frost Bank Center (June 23), and Phoenix, AZ’s Footprint Center (June 25). Presale tickets for 6 of the newly added shows will be available starting today at 9am PT/12 noon ET, with general ticket sales commencing on Wednesday, November 22 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets for the 2nd Madison Square Garden show are on sale now. For details, please see www.thetrilogytour.com.
MELANIE MARTINEZ
THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024
NOVEMBER 2023
22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette
28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
JANUARY 2024
19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena
23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A
25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo
28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
***THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024***
MAY 2024
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
JUNE 2024
1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *
7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
18 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena *
19 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena *
22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena *
23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center *
25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center *
27 – Anaheim, CA – HONDA Center *
* NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATES
#littlebodybigheart