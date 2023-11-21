Ghostly Kisses – Golden Eyes

Today, Ghostly Kisses has shared a video for her latest single, “Golden Eyes.”

The project of Quebec City-based songwriter Margaux Sauvé, Ghostly Kisses has become an international sensation, amassing millions of streams and a devoted overseas audience since the release of her 2022 album Heaven, Wait. The video comes on the heels of her Pitchfork Berlin performance.

Of the video, Sauvé and her songwriting partner Louis-Étienne Santais share “We aimed to create a visual journey, inviting viewers into a crimson-hued world and a perspective framed by a lens, offering a subtle preview of the new dimension to come in our upcoming releases.”

Sauvé explains the track is “about being in love with your best friend and how gauche it feels to finally admit it. The lyrics were inspired by a revelation from a fan we met on tour, about how hard and vertiginous it can be to express our true feelings to someone that we really love.” While party about Sauvé’s own experience falling in love with her partner Louis-Étienne Santais, the song is also inspired by Ghostly Kisses’ ‘Box of Secrets’ project, where fans submitted anonymous stories to the band.

