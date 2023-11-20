Rebecca Ferguson – Heaven Part II

Iconic singer/songwriter and performer Rebecca Ferguson will release her fifth and final album Heaven Part II, on Tuesday December 5, 2023. It will be twelve years to the day from when her debut album Heaven was released. The new album has already debuted at #6 in the iTunes pre order charts, behind such global acts as Dolly Parton, Green Day and Take That!

In addition to working with some new contributors, Rebecca connected with some of the original Heaven writers and producers in the creation of Heaven Part II. The songs are a true reflection of Rebecca’s past 7 years – they explore love, family, joy, liberation and Rebecca’s journey to happiness.

Rebecca said, “This new album is my first independent album – I have put everything into it. I’ve pushed myself creatively and my heart and soul has gone into this! I haven’t released an album since 2016 so this is a long time coming. I’m proud of the work, the direction of the music and the people I have collaborated with. I hope people can connect with the music.”

Rebecca celebrated the release of the album with a sold out homecoming show at the Liverpool Philharmonic on Saturday November 18, 2023.

