Today, O. – the London-based duo of baritone saxophonist Joseph Henwood and drummer Tash Keary – have shared a frantic new single titled “ATM”. The song follows their announcement of their much anticipated debut EP, SLICE. Recorded live with Dan Carey at his London studio, the EP will be released via Speedy Wunderground this Friday, November 24.

Speaking on the track, they say, “ATM is us getting angry and frustrated about some of the injustices and crazy bewildering things in the world. It’s a tune to celebrate fury, going on a journey releasing your anger then coming to a place of peace. We love seeing people getting their anger out to it live.”

Speaking on the new EP, Tash says, “We played loads of gigs before we ever got in the studio, so we had lots of tracks to choose from. We picked these four because they’re all quite different from one another, while showing off all the styles we like to play.”

Following the recording of the EP, the three subjected the tracks to an array of post-production tricks, making full use Carey’s enviable selection of vintage dub production units. “Dan’s got a full collection of spring reverbs, tape delays, digital delays, bucket brigade delays and plate reverbs,” says Joe. “We don’t see ourselves as a dub group or anything like that, but we both really love heavy, bass-driven music, and none of this stuff would exist without King Tubby.”

