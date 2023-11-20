Lime Garden – I Want To Be You

In anticipation of their forthcoming debut album — One More Thing, out February 16 via So Young Records — fast-rising Brighton ones to watch Lime Garden shared their newest single, “I Want To Be You,” last week.

The track also arrived alongside an incredible music video, directed by Sal Redpath (Sorry, PVA, J Mahon), depicting the track’s themes of obsessive, self-destructive love.

Speaking about “I Want To Be You” and these aforementioned themes, Lime Garden’s Chloe Howard said: “‘I Want To Be You’ was inspired by a very specific memory I have as a 14 year old at my first gig looking at the band playing and thinking, ‘Do I want to be you or be with you, or do I want both?.’ This feeling has continued to raise its head on many occasions in my life, and it’s become quite an obsessive process at times. Growing up with social media and the constant ability to follow your idols, with access into ‘their world,’ has fuelled this in an unhealthy way.”

“I’m the type of person who can get very deep into something, but now I try to channel that into something more constructive and real, like music and art,” Howard continued. “Recording this song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of true obsession through sound.”

#limegardenband