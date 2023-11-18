Una Mia – Lose You

Toronto-born, Belleville-raised Alt-R&B/Pop artist UNA MIA unveils her debut single “Lose You” and accompanying lyric video.

UNA expresses that songs are stories of her navigating through life’s journeys and further discovering herself. Her debut single, “Lose You”, highlights the tumultuous emotions of wanting to save a relationship and the often accompanying fear of how saying the wrong thing out of honesty could end it for good.

“‘At the time, I was fighting negative and limiting beliefs about myself. I didn’t realize how much it directly affected the romantic relationship I was in. I made this song while me and the person I was seeing were at a tipping point. I realized that the more care and love I showed myself, the more the partnership would naturally thrive. The making of ‘Lose You’ was an act of processing, working through and releasing pent up fears that were not serving me anymore for the sake of a fresh start.” – UNA MIA

Classically-trained in voice from ages eight to eighteen, UNA MIA’s debut body of work is set to drop next year. Drawing on musical influences ranging from Etta James to Aretha Franklin and Ray Charles, the Canadian singer-songwriter’s forthcoming project will offer a glimpse into her personal experiences, with each song serving as a diary entry. Set against a lush soundscape of warm guitar lines and a crisp beat, the singer delivers impeccably smooth and whispery vocals exploring an internal conflict.

UNA MIA undoubtedly embodies all that it means to be your own hero. Marked by soothing melodies and intoxicating lyrics, UNA’s music encapsulates her experience as she navigates her way through adolescence into early adulthood while discovering her sense of self along the way.

#unamiamusic