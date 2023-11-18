Tayla Parx – Celebration Weight

Grammy-nominated songwriter, vocalist, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx unveils a new song, “Celebration Weight.”

“I wrote ‘Celebration Weight’ as a reminder to myself that in any season of life and every day, there’s a reason to appreciate and celebrate,” Parx says. “Especially during this time when the pain and suffering in the world weighs heavy, it’s important to remember to check in with yourself and your loved circle of family and friends. I wrote it from a centered place, at a time of peace and clarity in my life, and I am hoping that others will connect with this song and find comfort in it and a reason to be kind to themselves today.”

The new track is the latest offering from Parx’s forthcoming project, Many Moons, Many Suns.

#taylaparx

Related Images: