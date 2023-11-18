Madge – Boxjar

The non-binary artist Madge is releasing their BOXJAR album via AntiFragile Music which includes singles such as “SARAGHINA”,“TALL GRASS” with Portugal. The Man, including the self-directed official music video and “MACROWAVE”.

Madge is the power-punching, self-produced artist banishing bros and blood suckers. The one-person, DIY-pop project is Mormon-raised, Brooklyn-based artist, who is somewhat sad and angry, and has written for Pussy Riot, Brooke Candy, Yungblud, Travis Barker, Slayyyter etc and has lots of music and collaborations in the pipeline.

Madge about BOXJAR’s album opener: “MACROWAVE was the first song I wrote on this album and it set the tone for the whole thing. It was also the first session I had after my dad died. I can hear the weirdness and rawness of it now so clearly two years later – that screaming singing style at the end was purely organic. I honestly hadn’t planned on doing that.”

About “TALL GRASS” they elaborate: “I met Portugal. The Man via friends and immediately began to bug them about a collab. We bounced ideas back and forth for months and collaged together the final product as a Frankenstein of all our virtual exchanges. We have the most insane text trail of messages, lyrics, voice notes, and pics. I feel proud that we made it happen.”

