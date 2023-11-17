RedHook – Tourist

After dropping their critically praised debut album Postcard From A Living Hell in April, Eora/Sydney-based alt-rock shapeshifters RedHook have just returned with their unapologetic new single ‘Tourist’ – produced by Stevie Knight (Stand Atlantic) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Underoath, Paramore).

Inspired by a quote from pop culture dad figure Ron Swanson (Parks & Recreation), ‘Tourist’ is a heavy alt-rock anthem about walking away from a relationship with an emotionally manipulative narcissist. The track is saturated with dark, string-drenched ambience and the searing vocals of frontwoman Emmy Mack.

Emmy talks about the inspiration behind ‘Tourist’:

“I wrote the lyrics and top-line for ‘Tourist’ in the middle of our tour with In Hearts Wake last year while going through a breakup of a two-year relationship. But it was more than just a breakup; it was a grueling process of digging the shrapnel of two years’ worth of nuclear love bombing out of my heart and processing the shattering revelation that this person who had so aggressively and relentlessly professed to love me, and who had worked so hard to sell me on the dream of a happy future together, had been lying and cheating the entire time. So this is my Olivia Rodrigo moment, the pour-your-guts-out breakup anthem, the song I wrote for myself to stay strong, walk away, and not get lured back in by any more lies or emotional manipulations.”

UPCOMING FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

SAT 18 NOV | FROTH AND FURY FEST, TARNTANYA/ADELAIDE SA

SAT 25 NOV | SPILT MILK, NGUNNAWAL/CANBERRA ACT

SUN 26 NOV | SPILT MILK, KOMBUMERRI/GOLD COAST QLD

SAT 2 DEC | SPILT MILK, WADAWURRUNG/BALLARAT VIC

SUN 3 DEC | SPILT MILK, WHADJUK/PERTH WA

SUN 31 DEC | EMO NEVER SLEEPS NYE, ROYAL MELBOURNE HOTEL, NAARM/MELBOURNE VIC

#weareredhook