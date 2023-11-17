Crawlers – Call It Love

CRAWLERS today release their new single “Call It Love” via Interscope Records. As they continue to grow their reputation as one of the most exhilarating bands to come out of Liverpool in recent years, this new single perfectly showcases their 90’s grunge sound with a contemporary edge.

“Call It Love romanticizes the desire to love someone despite it being a toxic situation. You call a relationship love because you feel like that’s what you deserve, but that doesn’t mean that that’s what it actually is,” says lead singer Holly Minto of the track.

“Call It Love” offers another taste of what to expect from the hotly tipped quartet’s debut album The Mess We Seem To Make which will be released on February 16, 2024.

Speaking about The Mess We Seem To Make, singer Holly Minto says, “This album debut comes from us honing our craft, being vulnerable with each other, finding our sound and saying exactly what we wanted to. I think that’s a lot of what the Crawlers sound is, being honest with each other about how to get the correct emotions out – trying, failing, and pushing each other to keep playing and writing to the limits.”

