Bourbon House – Runnin’ Hot

New wave of classic rock sensation BOURBON HOUSE is set to set the music world ablaze with the revelation of their new single, “Runnin’ Hot,” out NOW via FRETBAR RECORDS. Known for their electrifying performances and genre-blending sound, BOURBON HOUSE is ready to captivate audiences with this latest offering.

“For Runnin’ Hot, we had a cool slide guitar riff and it felt right to pair it with vocals and lyrics that are catchy and fun. We just wanted to bring ‘sexy’ back to rock n roll.” – Lacey Crowe

Founded in 2017 by vocalist Lacey Crowe and guitarist Jason Clark, Bourbon House are a modern rock ‘n’ roll band whose music is heavily inspired by their timeless predecessors Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, and Bad Company, to name a few. Following up their first album was Wild Abandon (2018), Into The Red (2021) and their most recent release, The Fourth Album (2023).

#bourbonhouseofficial