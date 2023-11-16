Victoria Bigelow – Fade Into You

Victoria Bigelow and her music tell stories of heartbreak and bittersweet hope, mostly written with no-one else around, but here to help all of us feel a little less alone. The Arizona-based artist recently released her Songs For No One Vol. 1 via the recently relaunched Immortal Records.

Today, she shares a cover of one of her all time favorite tracks, Mazzy Star’s classic “Fade Into You.”

“I’m a huge Mazzy Star fan and Hope Sandoval is one of my most important musical influences,” notes Victoria. “The decision to cover this song was a last minute thing but it feels all too serendipitous with this year being the 30th anniversary of So Tonight That I Might See. It was produced by my husband, Devan Skaggs, and we recorded it at our home studio in the desert. We really wanted to remain true to the original while making it as much of an expression of me as possible. I only hope I was able to do such a perfect, timeless song justice.”

