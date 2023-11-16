Trip hop, alternative and R&B collides with a young woman’s never-ending struggle to find her way in life on devotion – 10 songs by a diverse, independent Danish singer, songwriter and producer, Lisha.

devotion is out today, November 16th – listen to the lead single ‘Breath By Breath’.

A chaos of sounds, noise and dissonance trying to knock you off your feet. That’s how Lisha describes the album she’s debuting this Fall. But in the midst of the chaos, she stands – the voice at the center of the narrative – holding on to the listener with every word.

“As uncompromising and boundless, I try to be in the making of my music, I’m also driven by the anxious emotions in the unpredictability of life. That’s what a song like ‘Breath By Breath’ is all about. The lyrics on ‘devotion’ are primarily about love; inaccessible, naive, frustrated and lost love – about letting go of it and learning to surrender yourself to its safety and care,” Lisha says.

#lishaaa_ii