Gglum – Easy Fun

gglum, the moniker of London-born songwriter Ella Smoker, has shared her second single for Secretly Canadian, the industrial, riotous “Easy Fun.” Of the new single, Smoker says “‘Easy Fun’ is every night out I’ve had since I was a teenager mushed into one. It’s meant to be silly and tongue in cheek since most of my songs tend to be quite gloomy in topic. I made this one with Karma Kid over a year ago and we just wanted to experiment with getting me out of my comfort zone and trying something a little different.” Watch the Finnegan Travers directed visual.

Raised on everything from rockabilly and soul to MTV-era emo, she was drawn to music that offered a sense of safety, a feeling of being held within the layers of detailed instrumentation. But when she tried to write herself, she wasn’t quite sure how to conjure this sense of comfort, to make music that could adequately deal with the issues bothering her subconscious at night.

“At the time I was 17, going out all the time, bunking school, feeling really rubbish about myself,” she says. “I think that’s what helped with writing a song I liked for the first time — I just started being honest. It was basically just me pouring my misery into a song, and that’s why I called myself gglum. At the time, I was just being all angsty teenager.”

Tour Dates:

Nov 22 – London, UK @ The George Tavern

Jan 19 – London, UK @ The Lexington

