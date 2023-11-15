Victoria Canal ft Madison Cunningham – Braver

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Victoria Canal has shared a live performance video for her song “Braver (feat. Madison Cunningham),” lifted from her recent EP WELL WELL.

Both Victoria and Madison star together in the video which affectionately tells the story of the life of Canal’s mother, from growing up poor in the South to falling in love with someone halfway across the world. An ode to the sacrifices of the generations that have come before us, and the love for the ones we hold close, Canal sings: “You’re braver than I’ve ever been… what I’d give to have known you back then.”

Of “Braver,” Victoria shares: “I wrote this song for my mom’s birthday last year as a little ode to her life story. Anyone who knows me knows how much it means to have Madison on this song… she’s my favorite songwriter out there right now, and I couldn’t be more honored that she agreed to be part of the recording.”

Madison adds: “Victoria has such a beautiful sense for song and melody. When she asked me to play and sing on this tune, the thrill of adding to something already so fully formed and delicate was a welcome challenge. Scanning for the least intrusive, most illuminating notes. It was an honor to be folded in.”

