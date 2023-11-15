Skyler Cocco – Anxious Attachment

Following her latest single “Hot Like Summer” released last month, indie pop artist Skyler Cocco is now delivering her most vulnerable song to date. Self-written/produced/mixed/mastered, “Anxious Attachment” explores the feelings of having intrusive thoughts that rattle the brains of those with anxious attachment.

“I wrote Anxious Attachment as a way to distract me from overthinking when my partner was out of the country in the beginning of our relationship. I tend to have an anxious attachment when things are new romantically, as a product of past relationships that have made me feel less secure. It was cathartic for me to kind of “call myself out” and write it from the perspective of someone explaining to their partner how certain trivial things can make me go insane (not texting back, ruminating in the silence) but also acknowledging that it’s part of the human experience and most of those feelings are just amplified in my head. I wrote and produced the whole song in one sitting and even kept the demo vocals for the final ones because they felt so locked in to the emotions I’m trying to convey. This is the first song I’ve produced, mixed and mastered all on my own as well,” she explains.

Skyler Cocco is hoping to make her listeners feel alive and free through her music – no matter how happy or sad you are, it’s okay to dance your emotions away. This new single is no exception. Blending soaring melodies with hook filled lyrics, “Anxious Attachment” is one of these feel-good songs that will surely get you singing along.

#skylercocco