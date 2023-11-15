Anna Moss – Gravy

New Orleans chanteuse Anna Moss is one-half of quirky NOLA duo Handmade Moments, who is stepping out with her solo debut. In March 2024 she has a new LP, Amnesty, on the way, and on November 15th, she’ll unveil a brilliant new video for her recently-released album track, “Gravy.”

“Gravy” came to life in the wee hours of the morning as Anna was playing upright bass in her kitchen. “The wood floors make the bass sound amazing, and I was sinking into that sound,” she says. “I was thinking about the idea of falling in love and how people are often so ready and willing to abandon the labels and confinements they had built for themselves. Falling in love is like shedding a skin and becoming a new person. I was fixated on that feeling….losing all senses and truly being lost in the sauce,” she adds. “The urge to merge is powerful enough to sway any pre-existing concrete beliefs and thoughts. Love moves us like nothing else.” “Gravy” also features New Orleans legend, Ashlin Parker (Dumpstaphunk, Trumpet Mafia), on trumpet.

The surrealist video, directed by New Orleans-based director Sasha Solodukhina in collaboration with production designer and painter, Sarah VanDerMeer, features Anna in an underwater scene, and stars the cutest little character sailing along in a gravy boat. It’s like a painting come to life, a singular world imagined through several mediums.

