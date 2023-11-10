Sophie Powers – Better on Mute

Atlantic Records artist Sophie Powers releases “Better On Mute”, a surprising follow-up to her single “Nosebleed.”

“After going semi viral with my track “Nosebleed” and receiving thousands of comments saying “TRASH” or “SOUNDS FIRE!!… ON MUTE”, the joke grew old. No hate comment could ruin me more than my own brain. I am my own worst critic. That being said, “You don’t gotta tell me I’m “trash”, “better on mute” f^ck you I’ll do it myself” is the chorus’s opening statement. As a perfectionist, I’m constantly analyzing things, seeking to improve them. But as a songwriter, there was no room for improvement on this track. It was a one and done. Rather than responding to individual hate comments, I could address them all at once without addressing anyone in specific. “Better on mute” was and still is truly one of the fastest songs I’ve ever written.” – Sophie Powers

