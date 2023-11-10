Helena Hallberg – Surprisingly Disco

Nashville-based Swedish/Swiss artist Helena Hallberg is taking a page from ABBA with her new single, “Surprisingly Disco.”

It’s the latest from her forthcoming LP, EPITHET, set for release next year.

“Surprisingly Disco” is such a fun song – ironically and unintentionally a track that’s ~surprisingly disco~ for a folk-pop album, it speaks to the parts of ourselves that we suppress for one reason or another. The moment you acknowledge them can feel like a load off your mind, and when we approach these unexpected parts of ourselves with curiosity rather than judgment, it may just turn into a disco party. Nothing bad about that at all.

Helena’s new LP speaks to being just who you are, embracing the difficulties of life with gratitude, and understanding that even though all journeys don’t have happy endings, you can be proud of yourself for stepping out and taking a chance. She challenges judgmental attitudes and stands firm behind the sentiment of “do no harm, but take no shit.”

#helenahallbergmusic