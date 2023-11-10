Dua Lipa – Houdini

The British-Albanian superstar dropped her new single, “Houdini.”

The song is the first from her anticipated third album, due in 2024, and one that she notes in a release “embodies that 4 a.m. feeling when the night is coming to a close and you’re a bit sweaty, but you don’t want the party to end.”

Co-written and co-produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, among others, “Houdini” is a harbinger of what to expect on Lipa’s upcoming album, which she says was “written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos.”

