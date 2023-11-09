Noise for Now – Noise For Now: Vol 1

NOISE FOR NOW enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice including abortion access. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V Wade and eviscerating federal protections for abortion, the work of NOISE FOR NOW has become ever more critical. State-level abortion bans have been devastating, adding great obstacles to accessing the procedure for millions of Americans. Today, the 501(c)3 non-profit organization announced the launch of their NOISE FOR NOW record label to release benefit compilations, and shares the details of their first official release, NOISE FOR NOW: VOL I. The special vinyl-only limited edition Record Store Day Black Friday exclusive will feature tracks from Maya Hawke, Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bully, Wet Leg, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, and more. Available starting on Record Store Day (November 24, 2023), the LP will be available on clear vinyl with a “Liberate Abortion” print by Kim Gordon. Learn more here:

The songs included are exclusive to this release and not available to purchase elsewhere, with the exception of the Tegan and Sara contribution. 100% of the net proceeds will support independent abortion clinics via Keep Our Clinics and logistical support organization The Brigid Alliance. These songs were originally found on the 2022 digital-only benefit compilation, Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All, which was available for only 24 hours via Bandcamp and, along with the t-shirt sales featuring the album’s Gordon-created “Liberate Abortion” cover art, grossed over $230,000.

See the full track listing for the benefit compilation here:

‘NOISE FOR NOW: VOL I’ TRACKLIST

Side A

Wet Leg – Loving You (Demo) Tegan and Sara – Under My Control Thao and the Get Down Stay Down – Meticulous Bird (Tune-Yards Remix) Sleater-Kinney – Free Time Bully – Labor of Love Caroline Spence, Erin Rae, Michaela Anne, Tristen – This Woman’s Work (Kate Bush cover)

Side B:

Maya Hawke – Rose and Thorn My Morning Jacket – Rainbow Power (Timmy Thomas cover) Cat Power – Song to Bobby (Live) Fleet Foxes – The Kiss (Live) Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell – The Problem (Live)

#noisefornow

Related Images: