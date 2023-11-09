Melanie Martinez – The Trilogy Tour 2024

Multi-Platinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide. The tour gets underway on May 10, 2024 at Seattle WA’s Climate Pledge Arena and then visits arenas across North America through mid-June. Highlights include such historic venues as Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 15), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 5), and Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (June 9).
Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella, on select dates.
Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 14 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, with general ticket sales commencing on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am local at www.thetrilogytour.com.
Martinez is currently traveling the globe on the European leg of her blockbuster PORTALS Tour, continuing tonight in London with a SOLD-OUT show at UK’s famed OVO Arena Wembley and then making stops in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon. Martinez will then bring the tour to Asia and Australia, beginning January 19, 2024, in Tokyo.
MELANIE MARTINEZ
THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024
NOVEMBER 2023
9 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley
10 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls Wolverhampton
13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester
15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National
20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live
22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar
23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall
24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette
28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno
JANUARY 2024
19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit
21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena
23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A
25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo
28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena
30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre
FEBRUARY 2024
2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage
5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena
THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024
MAY 2024
10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena
23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
JUNE 2024
1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
