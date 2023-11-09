Melanie Martinez – The Trilogy Tour 2024

Multi-Platinum alternative-pop phenom Melanie Martinez has unveiled plans for her most ambitious concert tour to date. The Trilogy Tour will see the evolution of Martinez’s alter ego “Cry Baby” performed live. It will include hits from all three of her Top 10 groundbreaking albums: Cry Baby, K-12, and Portals which have collectively amassed over 14 Billion streams worldwide. The tour gets underway on May 10, 2024 at Seattle WA’s Climate Pledge Arena and then visits arenas across North America through mid-June. Highlights include such historic venues as Inglewood, CA’s Kia Forum (May 15), New York City’s Madison Square Garden (June 5), and Toronto, ON’s Scotiabank Arena (June 9).

Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella, on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, November 14 at 9 am PT/12 pm ET, with general ticket sales commencing on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 am local at www.thetrilogytour.com.

Martinez is currently traveling the globe on the European leg of her blockbuster PORTALS Tour, continuing tonight in London with a SOLD-OUT show at UK’s famed OVO Arena Wembley and then making stops in Wolverhampton, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, Brussels, Amsterdam, Warsaw, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Paris, Madrid, and Lisbon. Martinez will then bring the tour to Asia and Australia, beginning January 19, 2024, in Tokyo.

MELANIE MARTINEZ

THE PORTALS TOUR 2023-2024

NOVEMBER 2023

9 – London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

10 – Wolverhampton, UK – The Halls Wolverhampton

13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

14 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

17 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

19 – Brussels, Belgium– Forest National

20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

22 – Warsaw, Poland – COS Torwar

23 – Berlin, Germany – Verti Music Hall

24 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

26 – Paris, France – Zenith Paris – La Villette

28 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

30 – Lisbon, Portugal – Sagres Campo Pequeno

JANUARY 2024

19 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu Pit

21 – Seoul, South Korea – KBS Arena

23 – Manila, Philippines – World Trade Center Hall A

25 – Singapore, Singapore – Singapore Expo

28 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

30 – Sydney, Australia – Aware Super Theatre

FEBRUARY 2024

2 – Brisbane, Australia – Riverstage

5 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

6 – Melbourne, Australia – Margaret Court Arena

THE TRILOGY TOUR 2024

MAY 2024

10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

12 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

14 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

17 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

21– Denver, CO – Ball Arena

23 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

29 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

JUNE 2024

1 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

7 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

9 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

13 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

14 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

#littlebodybigheart

Related Images: