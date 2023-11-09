Today, the unapologetically honest electro-pop firecracker girli announces her eagerly awaited sophomore album, Matriarchy, set to release May 17th 2024.

The album will prove to be a disarmingly vulnerable reflection on heartbreak, understanding one’s own definition of womanhood, queer identity, and the ways these intersect, all while boasting the UK-based artist’s signature snarl and infectious blend of in-your-face bravado and fizzy pop confection. Pre-order the album HERE. The record feels like a rebirth for the celebrated, multi-faceted artist, as she further explores her sound and takes the reins with full creative control, truly cementing her place as a cult figure and ambassador for the next gen of LGBTQIA+ music.

Adding to the excitement, girli is preparing to embark on a world tour next Spring, with stops in New York, LA, DC, promising an electrifying experience for her global fan base.

In conjunction with this announcement, girli dropped her latest single “Nothing Hurts Like a Girl,” along with a provocative and adrenaline-pumping music video that offers a candid portrayal of the highs and lows of relationships. With a cheeky swagger that fits perfectly alongside its fluttering synth production, girli recounts the all-too-relatable meteoric rise & fall of a whirlwind relationship; the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

Of the track, girli said: “‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl is about the first time a girl broke my heart, and how it stung like no other heartbreak had ever stung before. This song is about my experience of sapphic relationships, their intensity, the higher highs, but lower lows. The love is deeper, but the heartbreak hits harder. It’s both wonderful and terrible at the same time.”

girli ‘Matriarchy’ Dates

Thurs, February 22 -Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

Fri, February 23 – Austin, TX – Parish

Sun, February 25th -Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Tue, February – 27th – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

Thu, February 29th – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Fri, March 1st – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

