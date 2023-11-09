Ellis – Forever

Ellis is the project of the Hamilton, Ontario musician Linnea Siggelkow. In 2018 she experienced a meteoric rise on the back of her self-released debut EP The Fuzz and led to hear signing to Fat Possum for the release of her acclaimed first LP Born Again in the spring of 2020. In the years since Ellis has been relatively quiet, releasing her nothing is sacred anymore EP in 2021 and appearing in the credits for other musicians, writing songs with Chastity and playing guitar on the celebrated LP Preacher’s Daughter from Ethel Cain (who has notably covered the Ellis song “embarrassing”).

Today, Ellis returns to share “forever,” her first new music since 2021. The first preview of a collection new music that will arrive in 2024.

In the wake of the release of her debut Siggelkow hit a creative and personal crisis, but working with others helped her get out of her creative rut and find a new approach to songwriting. “I was pushing myself to write in ways that I hadn’t before,” she says. “I was trying to think of songwriting more as a craft that I could practice, which made it less intimidating and allowed me to push myself out of my usual comfort zone.”

The change in approach bears immediate fruit on “forever.” The hallmarks of Ellis’ sound remain, but there’s a new confidence and structural complexity to her songwriting, one that compliments and elevates Siggelkow’s natural fluency with pop melodies.

She says of the song:

Ultimately “forever” is about how time is short and long and fast and slow, depending on where you’re standing and who you’re standing beside. Lately it also feels like it’s all of those things all at once. It seems that when i’m not looking ahead with excitement, i’m sort of looking back with regret, and regret is such a sucky, all-consuming feeling.

