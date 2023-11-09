Eden Rain – All Things Change

Eden Rain releases ‘All Things Change’. Alongside the track comes news that Eden’s upcoming EP, But I’m Alright Now is set for release November 24th. ‘All Things Change’ is a poetically striking song written during the bleak period of isolation that was universally endured in the midst of the pandemic. Through employing her imaginative way with words, Eden communicates the mantras she tells herself in order to get through these challenging times.

Eden shares what the song means to her:

“This is one of my most special songs. I wrote it following a dramatic winter in the covid era which was jam packed full of life drama. It was like a bad and traumatic episode of ‘Girls’… if all of them were in a mass pandemic. Everything was imploding and I was going THROUGH it on an almost comical level. The thing I tried to remind myself the whole time was that all things change and all things pass and nothing stays the same forever. It was literally a mantra for me. I was also falling in love for the first time so while I wanted everything else to move on, all I really wanted was to be frozen in time with that person. I revisited this song a few months ago and realized how everything I’d written in the second verse that I was struggling with and thought would never change- had actually changed and moved on, so I rewrote the lyrics to the ones that they are today.”

#edenintherain