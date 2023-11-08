Sleater-Kinney – Say It Like You Mean It

Today, Sleater-Kinney share new single, “Say It Like You Mean It,” with a video directed by Carrie Brownstein starring Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron.

The track features an unforgettable, unadorned riff backing a raw examination of a relationship coming apart. It’s an exposed nerve ending of a song, and Smith-Cameron exudes unbridled truth when Corin Tucker sings “Say it like you mean it / I need to hear it before you go / Say it like you mean it / This goodbye hurts when you go.”

“The video tells the story of a woman who’s lost all sense of what’s appropriate,” Brownstein explains. “Sick with the alienation that stems from existing in a disparate emotional state from the person or people closest to her, she grapples with debilitating loss, desires to be seen, and dares you to leave.”

For the video, the band worked with Desert Island Studios, a minority-owned production company, studio facility, and membership collective working to remove barriers in the media industry for historically marginalized communities.

Last month the band announced their eleventh studio album, Little Rope, out January 19 via Loma Vista.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

2023

11/10/2023 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London Roundhouse *SOLD OUT*

11/19/2023 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

2024

02/28/2024 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

02/29/2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

03/01/2024 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

03/02/2024 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/04/2024 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

03/05/2024 – Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

03/06/2024 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

03/08/2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

03/09/2024 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/11/2024 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

03/12/2024 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/13/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/14/2024 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/16/2024 – New York, NY @ Racket *SOLD OUT*

03/17/2024 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *SOLD OUT*

03/18/2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts *SOLD OUT*

03/20/2024 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

03/21/2024 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

03/22/2024 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/23/2024 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/25/2024 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

03/26/2024 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

03/28/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/29/2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

03/30/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

03/31/2024 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/02/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/03/2024 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

04/04/2024 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

04/05/2024 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

